BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley will host the Mountaineer Food Bank Veteran’s Table Program Friday, January 12, 2024.

The program is a monthly distribution of food to veterans in need.

Check in for the program begins at in the morning, and distribution will be shortly after, between 10 and 11.

The supply of Veteran’s Table boxes is limited, and there are no income guidelines for the distribution.

Linda K. Epling Stadium is located at 200 Stadium Drive in Beckley.