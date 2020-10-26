Mountaineer Food Mobile Pantry stops in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Cars filled the parking lot of Linda K. Epling stadium as the Mountaineer Food Bank hosted its monthly food pantry on Monday, Oct. 29, 2020.
Volunteers stacked food boxes in the trunks of cars. Mobile Assistant at Mountaineer Food Bank, Britnie Anderson, said holding these pantries helps people who are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We know that in these times, people don’t have jobs, people don’t have food. So we help in anyway that we can, and this is how we are able to reach out,” Anderson explained.
The Mountaineer Food Bank will be in Monroe County on Tuesday, Oct. 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you are interested in donating or volunteering, visit their website.
