BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Mountaineer Heritage season is a look back into West Virginia’s past when all our ancestors had to survive were their skills and primitive guns and bows.

Hunters heading out for this year’s season are doing so in celebration of that not too distant past.

Lieutenant Tim White with District 4 of the Division of Natural Resources gave me the breakdown. “Mountaineer Heritage season is a throwback to the old, primitive equipment. Season opens next Thursday, the 11th and runs through Sunday, the 14th. The only weapons permittable during that time is percussion cap and ball or flintlock muzzle loaders rifles or pistols, recurve bows, or longbows, so none of our modern equipment is allowed.”

White wants to remind hunters that this is a new year, which means a new hunting license is required in order to legally participate in the Mountaineer Heritage season.

White also gives a rundown on the bag limits. “During that season they can kill a bear, they can kill an either sex deer, or either sex turkey during those four days. And hunters need to be aware of…that season also the bag limits count back for deer, back toward the fall’s, so if they’ve already harvested three antlered bucks, they cannot harvest an antlered buck during the Mountaineer Heritage season.”

Hunters heading out for this season are proudly keeping the traditions of our ancestors alive.