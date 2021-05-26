Mountaineer Veterans Garden of Honor open through Memorial Day weekend

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — As we approach Memorial Day, many organizations are taking the time to recognize and honor our fallen military men and women. LZ Rainelle is one of those organizations.

On the front lawn of the Rainelle Medical Center, you can see more than 11,000 American flags. Each one represents a member of the military from West Virginia killed in action since World War II until today.

Chair of the LZ Rainelle West Virginia Veterans Reunion, Molisha Samples, said this year, the organization is adding a new twist to their memorial. At 10 a.m. on June 1, 2021, you can sign up to take a flag and put it on a veteran’s gravestone.

“This is the first year that we’re doing this,” Samples said. “We feel that it’s special and that way we can continue to honor veterans throughout the year with these flags.”

The memorial will remain open until June 1, 2021.