MountainHeart Community Services gives out “goody bags”

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — In a time where everyone is more aware of the need for disinfectants, cleaning supplies are flying off the shelves. Because of this, MountainHeart Community Services supplied its childcare providers with goody bags. In these bags where cleaning supplies and a touchless thermometer.

Susan McCoy, a Supervisor and Case Management Auditing Coordinator for MHCS, said it is crucial to keep childcare providers and their children safe.

“Childcare providers need to have safe, cleanly facilities for the children,” McCoy explained. “It’s very important they’re sanitized daily. They have strict regulations. These items are very hard to find in the public so we were able to secure a grant to purchase a large amount of these items to supply to our child care providers.”

The grant was funded by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. To be eligible for the goody bags, childcare providers must be registered through the DHHR and contracted by MountainHeart.

McCoy said it feels good to be able to provide employees with necessities.

“We’ve had a huge turnout, a lot of appreciation,” McCoy said. “We’ve had a lot of thank you’s and it’s very nice to hear when folks appreciate what you can offer them.”

MountainHeart has offices across the region participating in this give away. McCoy recommended contacting your local MountainHeart for a schedule.