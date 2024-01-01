GHENT, WV (WVNS) — You may begin to hear rumblings of a major winter storm shaping up across the northeast this weekend. Social media pages showing massive, double digit snowfall predictions, impending dangers, and a lot of hype. As the feeds fill up with wild predictions, your StormTracker 59 Team is here to help sort out what is hype, what is actually happening, and what could change over the next several days.

Computer model driven forecasts are great tools for meteorologists to run scenarios of current weather conditions to see what could happen in the future. These models are so user friendly, they are available to everyone online. The issue with any automated computer program is the lack of human insight – something a trained meteorologist is aware of.

Think of your spell check service on phone apps or voice to text services on emails. Sometimes this works great and is a seamless process predicting correctly the words you wanted to use. Every once in a while, however, the user needs to correct AI predicted text or transcripts. Did you mean “there” or “their”? Did you say “Smith” or “miss”? The same can happen with computer weather models.

The atmosphere is amazingly complex where thousands of processes across the globe work together and against each other to give us some kind of weather minute to minute. Water and land interact with the air bringing warm moist air to some while bringing cold and dry air to others. Even a single cloud in the sky can drop temperatures a couple degrees for one town but not another.

Long range models are great for overall trends. Will it be colder than average? Warmer? Will we see rain or sunshine? Their use as a general overview is why meteorologists rely on them. They lack in precision, however, and aren’t used to forecast hour by hour for a specific day 13 days away. So a long range model showing 20-30 inches of snow a week away is the spell check version of ‘your’ when you meant ‘you are’.

So, how does a meteorologist know when the AI gets it wrong? We look at other areas of the model to figure out context clues. Placement is a huge one when it comes to winter storms. Looking towards the past, we know big snow events happen when a strong low pressure system slides towards our southeast. We see a lot of moisture clash with very cold air in January. The Blizzard of 1993 had a track similar to this where our region saw feet of snow dropped.

Temperature is another big indicator of snow or rain development. In winter, our jet stream is the deciding factor with cold air on the northside of the jet stream and warmer air on the southern side. In winter storm set ups, air rotates around an area of low pressure mixing the two air masses together. Along this boundary, ice and rain can lower snow totals which can be missed by long range forecasts.

Dew points and humidity certainly play a part into the equation. How much moisture is available at what time and does that time have an abundance of cold air? Is the air drier with the snow expected light and fluffy or is the air humid with a wet and heavy snow? Snow ratio is determined by knowing these variables with the difference being huge.

Even a single degree difference from model to current conditions can mean the difference between 10″ of snow per inch of rain or 20″. This is one reason snowfall prediction maps are set to a range like 1-2 inches or 6-12 inches. Since these values can change hourly, we account for these minor details with a range instead of a solid number. Models do not.

Raw model data can be very helpful in giving us an insight to what’s to come. It’s the bread and butter, heavy lifter tool in the arsenal for our 10 Day Forecast. It’s how we know we’ve got the potential for a big storm on the horizon, but that just gives us insight into one aspect and every 6 hours that changes when a new model comes out.

Anyone can pull this raw output, plaster it on social media, and call for a massive snow storm for the northeast, but a trained meteorologist is going to look at precision models that don’t go out that far to answer the questions like temperature range, dew point, precipitable water availability, wind movements, pressure tendencies, and so much more.

For a closer example, our weekend ‘mega buster’ snow storm on the Monday night 12pm simulation turned more into a soggy wintry mess on the 6pm simulation lowering snow totals. Showing these models are struggling to pinpoint one of the mentioned variables. Not exactly the same attention grabbing, shock and awe, hype worthy post.

Another way to think of it is trying to use a chain saw to craft a table for a doll house. Long range models are the chainsaw but the short range models like The High-Resolution Rapid Refresh (HRRR) or North American Mesoscale Forecast System (NAM) are the jewelers saw or Dremel for the fine tuning. These models only see 2-4 days into the future and are used for things like our hourly forecast day of and 3 day outlooks.

These models fine tune where the cold air will be and at what time. They see minor changes in wind direction that can steer a major system farther away from us. They can see changes in dew point projections so we know if we’ll have an 8:1, 10:1 or 30:1 snow ration. Since snow ratio dictates snow totals and long range forecasts can’t pinpoint this, any snowfall prediction 7-10 days away is simply useless. Great for hype, but terrible for planning.

To sum up this long winded explanation, yes we are watching for the potential of a winter storm January 9th and 10th, 2024. However, if any one of the 1,000 variables change in the next minute or 6 days from now, it will change that long range, raw model forecast. We’ll likely have a period of rain that transitions to snow for a messy wintry weekend. It’ll be windy with local power outages possible, and we’ll be cold on the back side of the system as cold air moves in.



In regards to snow totals, we’re not ready to jump on the hype bandwagon just yet because our job is to focus on pinpointing threats and provide a forecast that matters over gaining more shares and likes on a social media platform. In everything we do, we have you and your family in mind when making a forecast call. There isn’t a need to panic only to find out it was all for nothing when Saturday comes rolling around.

Stay with your StormTracker 59 Team with their daily forecasts found here for the latest developments. And know, if the mega snow storm looks promising, we’ll certainly have a snowfall forecast you can trust ready for you long before that first flake falls.