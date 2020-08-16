‘Move-In Day’: Marshall freshmen move on-campus with new rules in place

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – “Move-In Day” for freshmen on Marshall University’s campus looks a little bit different this year. Going from strictly online learning the past semester to on-site learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the university is taking extra precautions.

Marshall’s campus was buzzing with students ready to move on-campus. However, in order to reduce the number of people in the residence halls, this year’s “Move-In Day” has been extended and includes a few new changes.

The new move-in plan limits the number of freshmen students moving in at one time and reduces contact with other students, all in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Freshman students began moving into the residence halls on Saturday, Aug. 15. and will continue moving in during scheduled time blocks through Wednesday, Aug. 19.

"Move-In Day" with a little bit of prep work for freshmen living on-campus this year.



For freshmen like Wade Ritchie who have been through the process before, this new plan makes “Move-In Day” a little bit easier.

It makes it a lot easier to move into because I was here for my brother’s and it was just a big mess with everybody trying to get moved in. But with the time and stuff, having to make appointments, I think it makes things a lot smoother. Wade Ritchie, Marshall University freshman

As many prepare for the start of their college career, the question “Is it safe to stay on campus?” has been on the minds of those moving in.

Freshman Jeannie Coffman says she was concerned at first.

I was scared about that a little bit, but I read up on their safety plans and I mean they’re real good. It’s very proper, formal, and well written out. Jeannie Coffman, Marshall University freshman



Freshmen would check-in at previously scheduled times to move in to their residence halls. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Along with health concerns, some parents were worried their children might miss out on the “full” college experience. Diana Maue, a freshman parent and Marshall employee says she was concerned her son wouldn’t receive “the college experience that we know he could have.”

A majority of those moving in say they are excited to be on-campus for the first time, even with the restrictions in place.

For more information on future dates and updates to the fall semester, click here.

