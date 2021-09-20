Movie theater in McDowell showing new Marvel movie for free

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — The Pocahontas Theater in Welch is giving residents the chance to see Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings this week.

Sponsored by Project Yes with Case WV, this event offered the first 100 children free admission to watch the movie. They also received free popcorn and a drink.

Program Director Jim Pettus said this is the first time they did a theater event.

“We just wanted a positive healthy activity for the kids,” Pettus said.

Kem Short, Manager of The Pocahontas Theater, was disappointed that more children did not attend.

“We’re going to have more showings until funds are depleted,” Short said.

The last chance to watch Shang-Chi for free at The Pocahontas Theater is on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. According to Short, approximately 40 guests will be able to watch the movie for free.

The Pocahontas Theater is located at 60 McDowell Street, Welch, West Virginia 24801.