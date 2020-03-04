MSHA confirms death at Federal No. 2 Mine in Fairview from Feb. 27 incident

FAIRVIEW, W.Va. — A death that resulted from an incident on Thursday, Feb. 27 at the Federal No. 2 Mine in Fairview has been confirmed by the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration.

According to officials with MSHA, because the incident is still in the investigation phase, they are unable to give out details into the accident. However, MSHA officials were able to confirm that there was a death at the site on Feb. 27.

The Federal No. 2 Mine is currently closed and MSHA’s jurisdiction usually covers active mines, but whenever an incident occurs at any mine site, MSHA is alerted and begins a preliminary investigation into it, according to MSHA officials.

There is no word on the identity of the victim or the circumstances that led to the person’s death.

12 News has reached out to the West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health Safety and Training and the United Mine Workers of America and has so far not received comment from either entity.