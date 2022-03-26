MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — If you are born and raised in the Mountain State, you are probably familiar with small, close-knit communities. That is no different in Mount Hope.

“This is just a way to gather community members to come home for a week and celebrate our heritage as being Mt Hope community members,” Carrie Kidd, Executive Founding Director of Harmony for Hope, said. “Get back together and just see what’s going on in the community.”

The first Hope and Heritage Day took place back in 2019. Then, the pandemic began and Kidd canceled all Harmony for Hope events for 2020.

“I am beyond blessed, is what I can say because whenever COVID hit, I honestly thought we were done as an organization,” Kidd said. “To see the room full of so many community members here already, and what makes it even better is to have an 18 piece regional band that is getting ready to start touring the community. To me, that’s fantastic.”

Kidd said the meaning of being a Mt. Hope community member is just that, being involved in the community. She wants people to see the community for what it is and decide to live in Mt. Hope.

“We’re a small town. We all know each other and we all want to see the best for each other no matter who you are,” Kidd said. “No matter where you come from. No matter what your color is or what your background is. We want to make sure everyone succeeds here.”

Kidd said events like this bring out the older community members. She added there is not enough offered in the area for them to get out but this gives them a chance to tell their stories, something Kidd hopes they can add to their oral history.

“This is kind of the kickoff. We’ll be having the Smithsonian, that will start April 22 to May 30,” Kidd said. “This is also the kick-off to the development of Historic Mt. Hope which is going to be a two to five-year phase. One of these days, instead of going to Williamsburg, you might want to come to the Mt. Hope Coal Community.”