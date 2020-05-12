MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS) — A parade of blue and red lights filled Main Street of Mount Hope Monday, May 11, 2020.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, Mount Hope Police Fepartment, and Mount Hope Fire Department welcomed a crew from New York City. That crew included four men and two ambulances that were sent to fight on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Residents of Mount Hope cheered on the team as they entered through main street.
Mt. Hope welcomes back crew from NYC with parade
