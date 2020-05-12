Mt. Hope welcomes back crew from NYC with parade

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - On Tuesday, members of West Virginia's Democratic House Caucus sent a letter to Gov. Jim Justice calling on him "to stop glossing over issues with unemployment claims."

“The Governor has thus far refused to take any responsibility for the failure of his administration to properly prepare for and execute a plan to deal with West Virginia’s unprecedented unemployment claims,” said Delegate Shawn Fluharty, D–Ohio. “Instead, his Chief Counsel blames West Virginians for ‘getting confused’ while filling out their claims. This is irresponsible and the opposite of good leadership in a time of crisis.”