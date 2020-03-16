Mt. Vernon Church of Lanark keeps doors open while no coronavirus in West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– President Donald Trump officially declared Sunday, March 15, 2020 National Day of Prayer for all Americans affected by the Coronavirus pandemic and for our national response efforts.

While some churches cancelled their Sunday morning services until further notice, Mt. Vernon Church of Lanark Co-Pastor Damon Hamby said they plan on keeping their doors open.

“For one our congregation tends to be less than 100 people in the building, I know that has been kind of a thresh hold,” Hamby said. “Another factor is that 80% of our membership is under 50, we have very few elderly members which is also a critical factor in this time.”

Co-Pastor Brian Wallington said they serve communion on the second Sunday of every month and will continue to do that while taking precaution.

“What we do is when we have communion we have people come up from the back as the ushers lead them up to the front and they get their own communion, you know they take of it themselves,” Wallington said. “But we do have gloves when we do it and it’s very safe.”

Sunday was youth Sunday and Pastor Hamby wants to let everyone know they are cleaning their facilities before and after every meeting and service catered to both children and adults.

“We do have children’s church and we have a nursery, so we have sterilized the building before and after all meetings and we are encouraging parents to take all necessary precautions particularly to stay home if they or their children are exhibiting any symptoms of cold or flu like illness,” Hamby said.

Both Wallington and Hamby said this is a time for the country to come together in prayer.