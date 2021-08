EDWIGHT, WV (WVNS) — Beckley-Raleigh County Emergency Services reported a road closure on Wednesday.

According to their Facebook page, there is a large mudslide on Coal River Road in Edwight. The mudslide happened in the area of the 9,000 block. The road is blocked and will be closed until further notice.

Workers with the Division of Highways is responding to repair the road. Stay with 59News for more updates on this developing story.