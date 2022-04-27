MULLENS, WV (WVNS) – Starting Thursday, April 27, 2022, the City of Mullens continues its tradition of celebration.

The City of Mullens starts its annual Dogwood Festival. The Dogwood City is returning to a full-scale celebration after running a scaled-back version last year. There are games, rides, food, and concerts for festival-goers. The Dogwood Festival even includes educational contests for the kids at Mullens Elementary and Middle schools. Festival President, Susan England says that people look forward to the event every year.

“This is the homecoming event for people that are apart of the Mullens area. I’ve got numerous messages saying they’re coming back just because of Dogwood Festival.” Festival President, Susan England

Festivities kicked off for the Dogwood Festival at 5 p.m., so you have plenty of time to get out and enjoy it. The Festival runs through Saturday, April 30.