MULLENS, WV (WVNS) – The Mullens local volunteer fire department is using New Year’s Eve to raise some cash.

The Mullens Fire Department is holding it’s annual Cash Bash on New Years Eve at the Veterans Memorial Building in Mullens. Tickets are fifty dollars for the event. The cost includes food and entry for door prizes and one lucky person could win a grand prize of three thousand dollars. The fire department uses the money raised on equipment needed for the department.

“As far as the fundraiser we’ve used the money in the past. We’ve bought a side by side we used for rescuing folks in the mountains when they have ATV accidents and things like that or accidents you can’t get a fire truck to.” Jason Mullins, Mullens Fire Department

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Dinner starts at seven and prize drawings start at eight.