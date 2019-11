PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– Multiple crews are battling a structure fire in Pineville.

According to dispatch the call came in around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday Nov. 2 regarding a blaze at the Old Sweeny Farm in Bearhole. No injuries have been reported at this time and no major roads are closed.

Pineville Volunteer Fire Department, Upper Laurel Volunteer Fire Department and Mullens Fire Department all responded to the fire.

Stay with 59News on this developing story.