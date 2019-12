ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — Multiple crews are responding to a structure fire in Greenbrier County.

Dispatchers told 59News the call came in just before 2 p.m. about a structure fire on Griffith Creek Rd. on Thursday, Dec. 5.

Alderson Fire Department, Alderson EMS, TriCounty Fire Department, Ronceverte Fire Department, Lewisburg 20, and Station 90 in Clintonville responded.

Injuries are unknown right now. As of 5 p.m., the fire was extinguished, but crews are still on scene.