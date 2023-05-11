BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Multiple organizations are coming together to host a free community resource fair on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

Workforce West Virginia, Heart of God Ministries Church, Ross IES, and West Virginia REACH all collaborated to create the first fair of its kind.

In this fair, 31 agencies from all over Raleigh County will gather in one location to make their resources easily accessible to the public.

There will be tons of information on the services available at each agency, such as counseling services, senior services and youth programs.

Jeannette Thomas, coordinator for Workforce West Virginia, said anyone is welcome to attend, especially those looking to re-enter the workforce.

“The fair offers all types of things that will help people reach the next level in their life successfully, and we are here to offer that service,” said Thomas.

Thomas added there will also be delicious food from Pearls Delish Fish and Queen C Hotdogs as well as free door prize drawings.

The fair will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Heart of God Ministries Church in Beckley on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

For more information about this event, please contact the coordinator Jeannette Thomas at 304-237-5002.