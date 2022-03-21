BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– A mural was unveiled in Downtown Bluefield thanks to a local art club.

Students in the Bluefield High School art club completed a mural that showcases the City of Bluefield. City Manager Cecil Marson and other city officials in Bluefield attended its unveiling Monday, March 21, 2022.

Teacher, Victoria Lilly said the club collaborated and came up with the idea of the paintings.

“Oh, I’m extremely proud. I have very talented students, they work very hard, they’re very imaginative, they put their all into everything they do. I’m just proud that they represented Bluefield High School,” Lilly said.

Lilly said they plan to paint more murals around the city thanks to the partnership.