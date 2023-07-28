BEAVER, WV (WVNS) –Two artists worked in scorching temperatures along Ritter Drive in Beaver on Friday, July 28, 2023, as they installed a pre-painted mural at the Interstate 64 underpass.

Some motorists stopped to watch as independently contracted artists Melissa Doty and Nichole Westfall applied the mural, which showcases recreational opportunities and natural beauty in southern West Virginia, around a towering pier.

“The set we’re doing is, pretty much, like a permanent wallpaper, and, so, you’re messing with industrial strength glue,” Westfall explained. “And so, you’re working in the heat, with the glue, and your sweat.”

The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce Foundation conducted a fundraising campaign for two years to pay for the project, which BRCCC CEO Michelle Rotellini said contributes to economic growth.

“It’s an important piece of the plan to revitalize our area, as we work, collectively, to recruit new businesses, residents and visitors,” said Rotellini. “It shows that we are creative, diverse, up-and-coming and open for business.”

Doty said she and Westfall cooperatively developed the colorful design, based on Rotellini’s vision.

“They were looking for something to highlight the new recreational area that’s going to be here, in the Glen Morgan, Piney Creek area,” said Doty. “They gave us a list, actually, of things they’d like to see represented on the mural, like kayaking and mountain biking, hiking.”