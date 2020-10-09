Murder investigation under way in Raleigh County

LANARK, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a murder that happened on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.

According to Det. Suman with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a shooting on the 400 block of Midway Road in Lanark . Once they arrived the found James Richard Moore, III suffering from a gunshot wound.

Moore was taken to Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital where investigators said he later died from his injuries. At this time, there is no word on who might have been behind the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 304-255-9300 or Crime Stoppers at 304-255-7867. Anonymous tips can also be left on the Crime Stoppers website or by using the P3 Tips App on any smart device.

Rewards are available for information which leads to an arrest. Best of all you never have to leave your name.

P3 TIPS APP