SURVEYOR, WV (WVNS) – If you are looking for a show, and possibly the thrill of mystery, look no further than Lake Stephens.

Raleigh County Parks and Recreation will present a Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre. The show is taking place at Lake Stephens on January 20th.

The show is a fundraiser for the implementation of playgrounds at several Raleigh County Parks.

Sydney Clyburn, Office Manager for Raleigh County Parks and Rec, says securing your spot at the event is easy.

“So tickets can be purchased up until three days prior to the event. You can go to our website, or our Facebook page for Lake Stephens” said Clyburn.

Click here to purchase tickets.

The show starts at 7 in the evening