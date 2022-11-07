BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The mother of two of Rashad Thompson’s children testified in Raleigh County Circuit Court that Thompson was a good dad and a quiet person who did not raise his voice and did not display anger but who sometimes had “black-out” periods when he consumed alcohol.

Thompson’s former supervisor at a Beckley crafts store also told jurors he was even-tempered and responsible, as defense attorneys began calling witnesses to testify for Thompson, who was a former all-star Woodrow Wilson High High School basketball player.

Thompson, 36, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, child abuse causing death, malicious wounding and two counts of domestic battery in the March 18, 2021, bludgeoning death of 7-year-old Tre-Shaun Brown and the stabbing of Tre-Shaun’s mother, 26-year-old Felicia Brown.

Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield presented testimony where Thompson stabbed Brown, the mother of his two-year-old child, multiple times inside of her home at Lewis Ritchie Apartments. When she ran next door for help, Hatfield said, Thompson picked up a claw hammer in her apartment and beat to death Brown’s disabled son, Tre-Shaun, who was sleeping on a living room sofa. Thompson was reportedly staying in Brown’s apartment at the time Tre-Shaun was killed.

Karmella S. Wynne, a pharmacy technician who was in a romantic relationship with Thompson for around 13 years, took the stand on Monday, November 7, 2022, for direct questioning by Thompson’s defense attorney, Stanley Selden. Wynne characterized Thompson, whom she called “Rico,” as a quiet, responsible person. She said he “walked away” during disagreements and did not show anger or raise his voice — ever. When he drank significant amounts of alcohol, she said, he could have “black out” periods. In the hours following those black-outs, Wynne testified, she had to remind Thompson of his actions.

“I wouldn’t say we had a great thing going on, but it was civil enough to where we all got along,” she testified. She testified Thompson was a caregiver for Brown’s two children, including Tre-Shaun, who needed extra attention. Wynne said her children developed a relationship with Tre-Shaun and that her children and Thompson talked with her about the care Thompson provided for her, although she did not witness Thompson providing care for the victim. Wynne told the defense attorney neither she nor Thompson had ever filed a domestic violence petition but that she called 911 after the August 2017 in an effort to get her keys returned.

But Hatfield had Wynne identify a petition filed by Wynne in September 2018, about 13 months after the fight over Brown’s pregnancy, in which Wynne had asked law enforcement to address the August 2017 incident. Hatfield presented another document showing Wynne had dropped the petition several days later. He suggested it pointed to Wynne’s willingness to use the court system for personal agendas, calling into question her testimony in favor of Thompson. Hatfield had Wynne admit she did not tell the court in the 2018 petition that she had been the aggressor.

Under cross examination, Wynne told Hatfield she filed the petition because she still had bitter feelings in September 2018, when Thompson was not offering as much financial support to his children with her.“ Wynne said Brown and Thompson had been planning a “joint” birthday party in March 2021 for Wynne’s son and Brown’s daughter, who were both born in March. Around nine days after the attacks on Brown and Tre-Shaun, she said, she took her son to the party in Oceana to spend time with his half-sister. She alleged Brown, who was in attendance, showed no emotion about the events on March 18, 2021. She said Brown appeared to be “fine.”

Rashad Thompson’s supervisor at Hobby Lobby testified Thompson was “an excellent employee,” well-liked by other customers and employees. The supervisor said her son played sports with Wynne’s son with Thompson and traveled with the couple and their kids. She said she never saw Thompson become violent. She testified Thompson had never been disciplined at work until she disciplined him for taking too many personal calls.

The trial resumes on Wednesday.