HINTON, WV (WVNS)– A man is on trial and stands accused of shooting and killing another man in Summers County last year.

The murder trial is for Benjamin Earhart of Alderson, who is accused of killing Daniel Harmon of Jumping Branch in July of 2022.

According to Summers County Sheriff Justin Faris, a heated argument had reportedly broken out between the two men over property lines and river access.

The shooting happened on the intersection of Route 3 and Route 12 near Eagle Branch Road. Harmon was reportedly shot twice, once in the head and once in the back.

Earhart’s defense counsel said they plan to make the case for self-defense.