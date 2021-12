LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The murder trial for a man accused of shooting and killing a young girl at a park in Lewisburg is cancelled.

Edward Smith-Allen was indicted for the murder of Alaisia Smith in 2019 and scheduled to appear in court Monday, December 6, 2021. According to the Greenbrier County Circuit Clerk’s office, Smith-Allen agreed to negotiate a plea deal rather than continue to trial.

Smith-Allen’s plea hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Friday, December 10, 2021.