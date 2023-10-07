BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– West Virginia artists were on full display at Tamarack Marketplace on Saturday, October 7.

12 bands rocked two stages along with local artisans, food and brews throughout the grounds.

Along with live music and food, local artists displayed painting, jewelry making, needle felting and all other sorts of mediums.

Sara Horning told us why it is so important to feature West Virginia artists at home.

“We love to support the local artists and give them a chance to shine and give them a place to show off what they can do,” said Horning. “We have so much talent here in the state. It’s great to just show everybody off.”

The event went from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and was open to the public.