BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–Do you want to learn more about the African American history of West Virginia? One local musician looks to share stories from all over the Mountain State.

Singer Lady D or Doris Fields will premier her documentary-style music video titled, “Those Who Came Before”. The video will feature and celebrate the Black experience and culture at the Raleigh Playhouse and Theater in Downtown Beckley.

Fields said she wants the chance to be able to document the past before it’s forgotten.

“I want to be a part of telling our stories, ourselves. The people that are featured in the video they actually talk about people who influenced them,” Fields said.

Fields added if more funding becomes available, she has the chance to turn it into a series. The video will premier on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 7:00 pm.

Admission will be $10 with advance reservations or $12 at the door. For information and reservations please contact Doris Fields at fieldsreport@hotmail.com or call (681) 207-3873.