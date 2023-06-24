BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The ominous clouds and occasional rain showers didn’t keep folks from having a good time with today’s Tamarack Marketplace Courtyard Concert Series event!
At noon Saturday, musician Matt Mullins played his heart out and the Lincoln County Cloggers played at 3.
The Tamarack Marketplace Courtyard Concert Series is a free live music event in the outdoor courtyard found in the center of the red peaked roof building. The next concert takes place in two weeks on July 8th and will feature Randy Gilkey!
Tamarack Marketplace Courtyard Concert Series
- June 24th: Matt Mullins
- July 8th: Randy Gilkey
- July 22nd: Untrained Professionals
- August 5th: Jonah Carden
- August 19th: Alexander Nicole
- September 2nd: Whiskey and Wine
- September 16th: Untrained Professionals
- September 30th: Jonah Carden