BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The ominous clouds and occasional rain showers didn’t keep folks from having a good time with today’s Tamarack Marketplace Courtyard Concert Series event!

At noon Saturday, musician Matt Mullins played his heart out and the Lincoln County Cloggers played at 3.

The Tamarack Marketplace Courtyard Concert Series is a free live music event in the outdoor courtyard found in the center of the red peaked roof building. The next concert takes place in two weeks on July 8th and will feature Randy Gilkey!

