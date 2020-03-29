Mutliple crews battle structure fire in Prosperity

PROSPERITY, WV (WVNS)– Multiple crews are battling a structure fire in Prosperity.

According to dispatch, the call came in around 4:12 p.m. on Sunday, March 29, 2020. They confirm that the intersection of Ogden Street and Lupton Drive is currently closed as first responders remain on scene.

Bradley-Prosperity, Mount Hope, Beaver, Sophia City and Area Volunteer Fire Departments are all on scene along with Division of Forestry, JanCare and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department.

