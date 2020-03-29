Mutliple crews battle structure fire in Prosperity

PROSPERITY, WV (WVNS)– Multiple crews are battling a structure fire in Prosperity.

According to dispatch, the call came in around 4:12 p.m. on Sunday, March 29, 2020. They confirm that the intersection of Ogden Street and Lupton Drive is currently closed as first responders remain on scene.

Bradley-Prosperity, Mount Hope, Beaver, Sophia City and Area Volunteer Fire Departments are all on scene along with Division of Forestry, JanCare and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department.

Stay with 59 News as this story develops.