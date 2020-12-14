Muzzleloader deer hunting season begins

MacArthur, WV (WVNS) — If you still want your fix to hunt some deer, this is an opportunity for you.

Muzzleloader deer season begins Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 and will last until Dec. 20, 2020.

Muzzleloader is a type of gun which you load through the muzzle and can only shoot one bullet at a time. This makes hunting deer more difficult. During this week, you can only hunt one deer in most counties.

Logan Hartsog is a WV Division of Natural Resource Police Officer.

“Muzzleloader season provides the opportunity for additional hunting. We just finished up buck season. So, it gives hunters another chance to go out and get additional bucks,” Hartsog said.

If you are unsure about your county’s rules for muzzleloader season and hunting in general, you can visit the West Virginia Division of Natural Resource’s website for information on restrictions.