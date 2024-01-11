BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A 2021 Statista.com survey showed 6.7% of West Virginians do not have any form of insurance. That’s roughly one hundred and nineteen thousand people.

So what can these people do without insurance? How can they get the help they need?

That’s where MyCare Affordable Family Practice comes in. They can help you even without insurance.

According to Killian Ellis, a physician assistant, they can help even if it has been a while since you’ve seen a healthcare provider. “People in the West Virginia area don’t have the availability for insurance and, either that or, have really high deductibles, so we’re able to reach out and see people that haven’t been seen in…I see it all the time 20…25 years, they haven’t been to a doctor,” said Ellis.

Ellis says they get people coming in for ailments that can be easily treatable by any healthcare provider. “[We] see a lot of type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity… Those are probably the most common. [We] see a lot of people with chronic pain a lot too. We have a lot of people in the area that worked in the coal mines, the coalfields, construction for a long…for long periods of time,” Ellis said.

MyCare can also provide psychiatric services if you’re struggling with depression or anxiety.

Brittany Sproles, a certified medical assistant, says everything is covered under their memberships. “First of all, there’s never a co-pay whenever you come here. You could see us every single day of the month and it’s completely free. You know, you never have a co-pay, you just pay your monthly membership every month,” Sproles said.

MyCare Affordable Family Practice is located at 615 Market Road in Beckley, and can be reached at (304)252-3900, or online at https://www.mycarewv.com/