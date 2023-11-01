Princeton, WV (WVNS) — November 1st marks the start of National Novel Writing Month, a challenge that encourages people sit down and write. The goal is to reach 50-thousand words throughout the month of November.

The Princeton Public Library will be hosting write-ins as a way to encourage a communal writing atmosphere. The write-ins are November 2nd, 6th, and 30th from 6 P.M. until 7 P.M. and November 18th from 10:30 A.M. until 11:30 A.M.

Pens, pencils, papers, laptops, and snacks will be provided at the library.

For more information on National Novel Writing Month, visit nanowrimo.org.