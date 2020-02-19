NASA after school program trains future rocket boys and girls

IAEGER, WV (WVNS) — In the 1960’s a young Homer Hickam and his friends became amateur rocket builders in McDowell County. Hickam went on to work for NASA. Now, NASA helps kids in McDowell county explore STEM with their own experiments.

Iaeger Elementary’s after-school NASA STEM scientists created and designed prototypes of space suits that would survive in a vacuum to simulate space. STEM Teacher, Eric Hamilton, said the project was designed for middle schoolers, but his third through fifth graders were up for the challenge.

Addison Honosky is one of the students selected for the program.

“We learned how to work as a team because we all had to do our different parts and also mathematics because we had to measure stuff,” said Honosky.

The students will show their projects at a NASA fair in Fairmont, WV in March.

Trending Stories

