NASA offers free online activities for kids at home during COVID-19 pandemic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Since the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to close across the country, students are now having to fill out school work packets. Other organizations are also offering free, online courses for students, including NASA.

Dewayne Washington with the Goddard Space Flight Center said they created a website for children and adults to learn about science and space in a fun new way during the stay at home order.

People can do everything from tours of the International Space Center, to having conversations with astronauts.

“There are lots of videos. We actually have some animation which is exciting and entertaining, as well,” Washington said. “So, it’s more of education and educating, but there is also a lot of entertainment within those videos as well. You get to see close shots of the moon.”

Washington said especially with school being out, it is important to keep kids interested in all of the elements of STEM.

“Well often times what happens is because kids in particular may not have a vast engagement with certain elements of STEM, they don’t realize that it’s around them all the time one and also that they can be a part of it,” Washington said.

Washington said all of the activities they are providing are free to everyone. For the activities, click here.