CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Social Services is celebrating and recognizing National Adoption Month for the month of November.

Governor Jim Justice has also recognized for the state of West Virginia the month of November as Adoption Awareness Month as well.

“During National Adoption Month, DHHR thanks adoptive families for their love and compassion for West Virginia’s children and youth. I especially want to acknowledge the families who have adopted teens and are taking on the critical role of fostering lifelong connections to help them plan for their futures,” said Jeffrey Pack, Commissioner of the Bureau for Social Services.

According to the West Virginia DHHR, in the state of West Virginia, there are approximately 6,100 children in foster care, in which only 1,156 are eligible for adoption. There are resources available to become an eligible foster or adoptive parent.

To learn more about this program, you can visit https://www.missionwv.org/request-information or call 1-866-CALL-MWV (225-5698)

You can also find more resources with the DHHR in your area, Mission WV, and you can also click on this link to subscribe for more information. This also includes services for mental and behavioral services as well. You can also visit help4wv.com and kidsthrive.wv.gov for additional information.