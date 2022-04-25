BRAMWELL, WV (WVNS) – Local leaders from as far away as Oregon and Florida are in Mercer County for the National Association of Counties` Spring Convening.

County Commissioners from all across the country gathered in Bramwell Monday afternoon for an in-depth look at Mercer County’s booming ATV tourism industry.

Commissioner Eileen Higgins from Miami-Dade County, Florida said she was inspired by the way the Mercer County Commission’s investment in ATV tourism has created growth for the local economy.

“ATV trails have completely transformed the tourism industry here, particularly in southern West Virginia. Where, I think, in the last five years, has gone from next to nothing to something really substantial, and is creating amazing economic development,” Higgins told 59News.

The county commissioners got a real taste of southern West Virginia life when they got a chance to ride in the ATVs.

The remainder of the spring convening will focus on economic development in rural communities, and how economic mobility intersects with mental health and substance use disorders.