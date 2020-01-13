(WVNS)– Most of us can agree that our desk at home or at work is filled with clutter. Sometimes people just add stuff to their desk and without realizing the stuff on their desk is pilling up.

According to the National Day Calendar, today is National Clean Your Desk Off Day. It’s a day that you can reorganize your stuff and have a clean workspace.

Having your workspace uncluttered and organized will help you work more efficiently.

Here are some tips on how you can keep your desk clean:

Remove everything from your desk. Yes, everything.

Clean the surface. As you replace items, clean them with the appropriate cleaning supply. Usually, a damp cloth is sufficient, but other electrical items need specific care.

Get out the shredder and the garbage can. Shred, files, scan documents, business cards, recipes, photos as needed.

Place all documents and photos in the appropriate locations.

Shred and toss outdated documents, non-working pens, junk mail.

As you see in the pictures above, some of us here at 59News needs our desk cleaned off.