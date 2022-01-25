National Guard arrives at Princeton Community Hospital

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – The National Guard arrived to lend assistance to workers at Princeton Community Hospital on Tuesday, January25, 3033.

Princeton Community Hospital has been at full capacity for weeks. All beds in the hospital, both in-patient and intensive care, are full. Princeton Community is one of dozens of hospitals across the nation that has called on the national guard for support.

PCH’s problems are being compounded by many of their staff also missing significant amounts of time due to COVID exposures.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories