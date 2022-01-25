National Guard arrives at Princeton Community Hospital

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – The National Guard arrived to lend assistance to workers at Princeton Community Hospital on Tuesday, January25, 3033.
Princeton Community Hospital has been at full capacity for weeks. All beds in the hospital, both in-patient and intensive care, are full. Princeton Community is one of dozens of hospitals across the nation that has called on the national guard for support.
PCH’s problems are being compounded by many of their staff also missing significant amounts of time due to COVID exposures.