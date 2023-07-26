GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS)– The 2023 National Jamboree was the first in history with scouting girls, and the female scouts were excited to embrace the 2023 Jamboree theme, “Forward.”

Scouts BSA announced the inclusion of females into what was formerly known as the Boy Scouts in 2017. Now, since 2018, all persons are welcomed into scouting troops.

With the 2021 National Jamboree canceled due to the covid pandemic, this is the first national scouting event with females involved. Girls we spoke with said they are not just focusing on their historic attendance, however.

“I don’t know,” said Lily Gittler from Detroit. “I’ve just been thinking about having fun here.”

The historic jamboree embraced a new forward-thinking Scouts BSA organization where diversity and inclusion are at the forefront. One mother we spoke with said she wishes she had the opportunity at a young age.

“I totally wish that starting with Scouts BSA would have been available to me as a girl when I was growing up,” said Mariya Bergquist from the Twin Cities.

She said the leadership and skills available to these girls will make them stronger women and future leaders.

“It’s about time, and I just love that,” Bergquist added. “That the girls are here to experience this, that the girls can be earning Eagle and that the girls can be earning these great life skills and these great leadership skills that our boys have had access to for a century or more. There’s a girl that maybe wants to join scouting that might be afraid.”

The scouts we spoke to had one message for any girl wanting to join scouts.

“Just do it,” said Jenna Walzer from Detroit.

“Yeah, it’s really cool,” added Minna Walzer, also from Detriot. “It’s really fun and you should do it no matter what.”

The Jamboree is all about empowering future leaders forward no matter what.