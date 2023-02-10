CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – The first annual International Great General Chuck Yeager Fly In & Aviation Day will be celebrated on February 13, 2023. The day celebrates General Yeager’s 100th birthday.

Marshall University’s Bill Noe Flight School is participating by doing a formation fly by at 10:30 A.M. on February 13, 2023 at Yeager Airport. Mrs. Chuck Yeager will also be flying around 9:30 A.M. with Bill Noe Flight School at Yeager Airport.

FAA sent out newsletter to over 300,000 airmen. The newsletter has drummed up popularity in the celebration and several million around the world will be participating. US Air Force pilots are participating in the celebration, as are pilots from the United States, Australia, Southeast Asia, Holland, Italy, England, France, Germany, Peru, and more.

Several celebrities are also confirmed to be honoring Yeager’s birthday:

William Shatner, Captain Kirk, a pilot, is looking forward to celebrating General Yeager’s 100th birthday

Julie Clark, aerobatic champion & one of earliest female captains of a major airline, will be flying to celebrate

Dick Smith, Australia, 1st person to fly around the world solo in a helicopter and from North Pole to South Pole

General Charlie Duke LMP Apollo 16. youngest man on the moon & his wife Dotty Duke

The Oak Ridge Boys

Homer Hickam “October Sky”

Barbara Eden “I Dream of Jeanie”

Mrs. Chuck Yeager (Victoria) pilot

Rear Admiral Rick Grant, on whom the main character for “JAG” was based.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Chuck Yeager is referred to by many as one of the greatest pilots of all time, and was ranked fifth on Flying’s list of the 51 Heroes of Aviation in 2013. Brigadier General Charles Elwood Yeager was a USAF Officer, Flying Ace, and Record-Setting Test Pilot. General Yeager was a test pilot and flew many types of aircraft, including experimental rocket-powered aircraft for the National Advisory Committee of Aeronautics (NACA). He became the first pilot to officially break the sound barrier while flying for NACA. On October 14, 1947, he flew the experimental Bell X-1 at Mach 1 at an altitude of 45,000 feet, for which he won the Collier and Mackay trophies in 1948.

In recognition of his achievements and outstanding performance, he was promoted to brigadier general in 1969 and inducted into the National Aviation Hall of Fame in 1993.

In remembrance of Yeager’s contributions to Aviation Safety and aviation as a whole, you can celebrate his 100th Birthday by engaging in an aviation oriented activity.

Take a flight, attend an Aviation Museum, Airport Cafe, Airport, or just looking upwards and remember Chuck Yeager and his accomplishments.