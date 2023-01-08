(NEXSTAR) – Adam Rich, best known for his role as the youngest child on TV’s “Eight Is Enough,” has died, according to multiple reports. He was 54.

A family member told TMZ Rich died at his Los Angeles-area home on Saturday. Someone reportedly found Rich “lifeless” in his home, law enforcement sources told TMZ.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office confirmed Rich’s death to Yahoo, and authorities said no foul play is suspected.

Rich played Nicholas Bradford, the youngest of the Bradfords in ABC’s “Eight Is Enough,” which aired from 1977 to 1981.

Rich is also credited for roles in “Dungeons & Dragons,” 1993’s “Baywatch,” and “Small Wonder.” His last credit on IMDb is an appearance on “Reel Comedy” where he played “Crocodile Dundee” in one 2003 episode.

In 1991, Rich was arrested for allegedly smashing a pharmacy window to get drugs, The Los Angeles Times reports. According to Deadline, Dick Van Patten, who played his father on “Eight Is Enough,” ultimately bailed him out.

Rich underwent rehab but was arrested again in 2002 for allegedly driving under the influence.

Additional details about Rich’s death were not immediately available.