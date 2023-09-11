CHICAGO (WGN) — The band Aerosmith has announced that it is rescheduling several stops on its farewell tour after an injury in the group.

The band made the announcement in a statement shared on its website on Monday.

According to the statement, lead singer Steven Tyler suffered vocal cord damage during a concert on Saturday, which has forced the group to postpone several upcoming tour stops.

“I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days. I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve,” Tyler said in a statement.

The group is currently on its “Peace Out” farewell tour and had made three stops around the U.S. before their show in Elmont, New York, on Saturday, where Tyler suffered his injury.

The below shows have been postponed to 2024:

Detroit, Michigan: The Sept. 18 show at Little Caesars Arena has been rescheduled to Monday, Jan. 29

Chicago, Illinois: The Sept. 15 show at United Center has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Feb. 14

Washington, DC: The Sept. 27 show at Capital One Arena has been rescheduled to Saturday, Feb. 17

Toronto, Ontario: The Sept. 12 show at Scotiabank Arena has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Feb. 21

Raleigh, North Carolina: The Sept. 24 show at PNC arena has been rescheduled to Monday, Feb. 26

Cleveland, Ohio: The Sept. 21 show at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse has been rescheduled to Thursday, Feb. 29

Visit the band’s website for details on the tour and the recently rescheduled shows.