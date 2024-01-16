SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — Actor Alec Musser, best known for his role as Del Henry in “All My Children,” died by suicide, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The 50-year-old’s death was determined to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest, according to a report released Tuesday, two days after his death was made public by his fiancée in a post on Instagram.

According to the medical examiner’s office, he was discovered Saturday morning by his fiancée at his home in Del Mar, California.

In his last post on Instagram, which was shared just four days before his death, Musser could be seen hydro-foiling in the Pacific Ocean. The biography at the top of his profile now reads, “RIP 4/11/1973 – 1/13/2024.”

“RIP to the love of my life,” Press said in her post remembering Musser. “I will never stop loving you. My heart is broken.”

Musser joined the cast of the ABC soap opera “All My Children” after winning the second season of the reality TV show “I Wanna Be a Soap Star” in 2005.

The University of San Diego alumni also made appearances in such shows as “Desperate Housewives” and “Rita Rocks.” His film credits include a small role in the 2010 film “Grown Ups.”

Adam Sandler, who co-produced and starred in the movie, paid tribute to Musser in a post on Instagram on Sunday, saying “I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person.”

If you or someone you know needs help, call or text 988 or chat at 988Lifeline.org.