GHENT, WV (WVNS) — With summer starting to kick off, May is one of the largest months for beer sales.

Bud Light saw some different numbers than they are used to.

Bud Light sales were drastically reduced in May 2023 compared to their May sales in 2022. Bud Light’s parent company, Anheuser-Busch InBev, sold $297 million in Bud Light sales for May 2023, a 23% drop from May 2022 according to consumer behavior data analytics firm Circana.

Modelo Especial was ranked number one in beer sales for the four weeks of May, with $333 million in sales. Modelo, a former Anheuser-Busch InBev beverage, was purchased by Constellation Brands in 2013. Since then, Constellation Brands has prioritized sales of Modelo with tactics like ensuring stores never run out of stock.

The Bud Light sales drop follows a promotional misfire with TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney, a trans-rights activist, that sparked a consumer uproar including social media posts from Kid Rock and Travis Tritt calling customers to boycott the beer. The company then faced reported backlash from the LGBTQ+ community after attempting to pull out from the campaign with Mulvaney.

Bud Light is still reportedly sold more cases of beer than any competitor year to date, but the Mulvaney campaign disaster could threaten that status according to Bump Williams Consulting, a company that follows consumer data for the alcohol industry.