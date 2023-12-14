(The Hill) — A new iOS setting designed to address security vulnerabilities has been rolled out to beta testers as of Tuesday, according to Fox Business.

A security issue has allowed thieves to take over customers’ iPhone accounts, access saved passwords, lock people out of their digital memories and steal money — all of which Apple said the new setting is designed to address.

A nationwide series of thefts was reported by the Wall Street Journal in which thieves in New York, Chicago, New Orleans, Minneapolis and other cities watched iPhone users unlock their phones before stealing the devices using the phone passcode.

Apple is planning to include Stolen Device Protection in an upcoming software update to combat the attacks. Once the setting is turned on, users will enable their phones to restrict certain settings when the person is away from a location, such as their work or home, that is not recognizable to the phone.

Under the new feature, when users want to change their password with Stolen Device Protection on the phone will require their Face ID or Touch ID and implement an hour-long delay before they can change the password. After the hour ends, users will have to once again confirm that they want to perform the action with Face ID or Touch ID before being able to do so.

However, Fox Business says that anybody with your phone and passcode can still unlock your phone, even with the new setting on. Additionally, any app that isn’t protected by an additional passcode or PIN or accounts that can be reset by text or email are vulnerable to being hacked.