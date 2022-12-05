(NEXSTAR) – Actress Kirstie Alley has died at the age of 71, according to a statement from her family.
“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” according to the statement published to her official social media channels Monday evening.
Alley was undergoing treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center, whose staff her children, True and Lillie Parker, thanked in the statement.
“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead,” the statement continued. “As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”
Alley, who is perhaps best known for her role as Rebecca Howe in the hit sitcom “Cheers.” She won an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe in 1991 for her role as Howe. She also won an Emmy for her performance in another sitcom, “Veronica’s Closet,” and had numerous movie roles including “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan,” “Drop Dead Gorgeous,” “Look Who’s Talking” and more.
“Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did,” the statement read.
Alley’s children thanked her fans for their love and prayers and asked for privacy while they mourn.
