KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A class ring that was lost for almost 50 years is being returned to its owner after it was found during a copper theft investigation in Cabin Creek, West Virginia.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies searched a vehicle and found a class ring that they did not believe to belong to the suspects.

Deputies say the ring was from Needham Broughton High School in Raleigh, North Carolina, and belonged to a man who graduated in 1965.

Officials searched online records to match the ring’s initials to Michael Pedneau, who graduated from that high school in 1965.

They contacted Pedneau who was “in near disbelief” that the ring was found. Pedneau told deputies he lost the ring sometime between the late 1960s and the early 1970s.

Pedneau says he is excited to come to West Virginia to get his class ring after almost 50 years of it being lost.

No charges are expected to be filed against the suspects who had the ring. The copper theft investigation is still ongoing.