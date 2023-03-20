AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A Colorado dentist accused of fatally poisoning his wife allegedly Googled “how many grams of pure arsenic will kill a human” and ordered multiple “undetectable poisons.”

James Toliver Craig, 45, of Aurora, was arrested on a first-degree murder charge Sunday for the death of his wife Angela Craig. According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KDVR, the Aurora Police Department believes James, in a bid to begin a new life with another woman, laced his wife’s protein shakes with multiple types of poison.

According to the affidavit, Angela said she was suffering from dizziness, headaches and the feeling of being drugged beginning on March 6 through March 15. Angela became sick multiple times within that week and was admitted to the hospital three separate times.

Co-workers become suspicious of James

According to the arrest affidavit, James’ office manager became suspicious of his behavior on March 6, the first day Angela became sick.

The office manager told police she was working late at the dental office when James returned and began researching something on an exam room computer. She told police this was odd because James had his own office and personal computer.

A short time later, James left the dental office and told the office manager that he would be receiving a personal package and to not open it. According to the office manager, that package arrived Monday and another employee accidentally opened it to find a bio-hazard sticker inside with a “potassium cyanide” canister.

The office manager told police she Googled what potassium cyanide was used for and saw that Angela was suffering from the same symptoms.

The office manager told police she noticed James’ strange behavior in the office after his wife fell ill.

“During Angela’s time in the hospital, James had conversations with [the office manager] where he told her he didn’t think his wife was going to ‘make it.’ In the same conversation, James asked about business in the office. [The office manager] found it strange James was concerned about his dental practice when his wife was a in dire medical condition,” according to the affidavit.

When asked about the cyanide, James allegedly told his business partner that he had ordered the cyanide for their dental practice, but his business partner claimed there was no medical reason or purpose for that compound in the dental practice, according to the affidavit.

James denied that the cyanide was inside the package and claimed it was a ring he was going to give Angela as a surprise. According to the affidavit, James later recanted and said the package did contain potassium cyanide but claimed he ordered it for Angela because she didn’t have the proper credentials to order it herself.

According to the arrest affidavit, a case worker who met with the Craig family told detectives that James alleged Angela had been suicidal for a while. The social worker said that James claimed he had to revive Angela on several occasions.

However, according to the affidavit, James never reported any of the alleged incidents or sought medical attention for Angela.

At one point, the office manager said James told her Angela made accusations that he had poisoned her. Angela said something to James along the lines of “there are poisons they don’t test for.”

Other people in the dental office also thought James might be responsible for Angela’s sickness.

The office manager also told police that she knew James and Angela were having marital problems and he had told Angela he wanted a divorce.

Search warrant shows orders for poison, suspicious search history

On March 16, APD obtained a search warrant of the Craig household, and James handed over both his and Angela’s cell phones as well as the laptop he used at work.

According to the arrest affidavit, while going through Angela’s phone, detectives found numerous text exchanges between her and James about her symptoms and times in the hospital. At one point, Angela texts James that she feels drugged, and James responds, “Given our history I know that must be triggering. Just for the record, I didn’t drug you. I am super worried though. You looked really pale before I left…Like in your lips even.”

Angela’s sister allegedly told police that James had drugged her five to six years ago.

Detectives also went through James’ computer and search history. While searching, detectives found “how many grams of pure arsenic will kill a human?” and “Is arsenic detectable in autopsy?” were both searched on Google.

The search history also showed “Top 5 Undetectable Poisons That Show No Signs

of Foul Play,” “how to make poison,” and “The Top 10 Deadliest Plants (They Can Kill You)” were all searched on YouTube, the affidavit states.

James also allegedly searched for chemical suppliers in Aurora. According to the affidavit, an email belonging to the name Jim Craig made multiple orders related to poisons. The email also had communication with a woman he may have been having an affair with.

According to detectives, the emails between James and the woman were intimate in nature and contained sexually explicit conversations. The emails also revealed travel plans for the woman to travel from Texas to Colorado from March 8-10. Angela was in the hospital from March 9-14.

According to Angela’s sister, this alleged affair is not the first. She claimed James had multiple affairs with multiple women.

Probable cause for arrest

According to detectives, throughout the investigation, they felt James went to great lengths to kill his wife.

He used suicidal ideations from Angela as an alleged cover-up story. He allegedly researched multiple “undetectable poisons” and purchased a few. He allegedly intended to fly in another woman while his wife was sick in the hospital. He allegedly administered the poison to Angela through protein shakes.

With all this information, detectives believe they found more than enough evidence to arrest James with premeditated first-degree murder.