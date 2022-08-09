LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police arrested former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch on suspicion of DUI.

Lynch, 36, most recently played for the Seattle Seahawks.

Officers arrested the 2014 Super Bowl champ following a traffic stop at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, they said.

Officers suspected Lynch was impaired and took him to jail.

Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch walks off the field after NFL football practice, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Lynch was arrested on charges of DUI liquor and/or drugs, failure or refusal to surrender proof security, driving an unregistered vehicle, and failure to drive in a travel lane, records showed.

His bail was set at $3,381.

The Oakland, California native played for the then-Oakland Raiders for the 2017-2018 season. He was also a five-time Pro Bowler during his NFL career.

Nexstar’s KLAS first reported the news Tuesday morning.

An attorney for Lynch, Richard Schonfeld, declined to comment.

Lynch is due back in court in December.