(KTLA) – A Texas man who previously served as the chief of the La Habra Police Department in California has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for his role in the U.S. Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021.

Alan Hostetter, 59, who most recently lived in Poolville, Texas, was sentenced to 135 months in prison on Thursday following a previous conviction of four felonies earlier this year.

Hostetter, who opted to represent himself in his trial, was convicted of charges including conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and entering a restricted building with a dangerous weapon.

The United States Department of Justice said Hostetter brought tactical gear, pepper spray and hatchets to the Capitol when he and other supporters of former President Donald Trump attempted to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.

Hostetter was retired from law enforcement and working as a yoga instructor when he planned and coordinated with other defendants to obstruct and interfere with the joint session of Congress.

Alan Hostetter speaks during a pro-Trump election integrity rally he organized at the Orange County Registrar of Voters offices in Santa Ana, Calif., Nov. 9, 2020. (Paul Bersebach/The Orange County Register via AP, File)

In the weeks leading up to Jan. 6, Hostetter gave several speeches in which he claimed the election was fraudulent and called for the execution of Trump’s political rivals, the DOJ said.

During one of his speeches, Hostetter told a crowd that there “must be a reckoning.”

“President Trump must be inaugurated on January 20, and he must be allowed to finish this historic job of cleaning out the corruption in the cesspool known as Washington, D.C.,” he said.

“The enemies and traitors of America, both foreign and domestic, must be held accountable. And they will. There must long prison terms, while execution is the just punishment for the ringleaders of this coup.”

In another speech in December 2020, Hostetter told a crowd that he intended to get a massive group to gather at the Capitol, threatening members of Congress that “five million people outside the walls” would drag them out by their hair and tie them to a lamp post.

The DOJ said Hostetter created a chat group on the social media site Telegram, in which he and dozens of other likeminded people communicated and coordinated with each other about their plans.

Leading up to Jan. 6, Hostetter loaded up his vehicle with weapons, tactical gear and other equipment, and then drove to Washington D.C. to meet up with other members of his online group. He chose to drive rather than fly so that he could bring the equipment, the DOJ said.

Following a rally by Trump and his other political allies, Hostetter and his group turned their attention to the Capitol building where they scaled the stairs, navigated scaffolding and got onto the inaugural stage.

“As he came out from the scaffolding, Hostetter carried a bullhorn and looked down over the West Plaza, where rioters were battling with the police line they had passed earlier. From his highly visible perch, and with his bullhorn directed to the crowd and his American flag waving above the chaotic scene, Hostetter encouraged the rioters below, who had overrun the police line,” the DOJ release reads.

FILE – Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Hostetter and other rioters then pushed through a law enforcement line, pushed through restricted areas, and eventually gained access to the Capitol’s Upper West Terrace.

He then recorded a video in which he could be heard saying, “The people have taken back their house. I don’t think I’ve ever seen such a beautiful sight in my whole life. We’ve been sitting here, quietly for years, watching this corruption unfold. Hundreds of thousands of patriots showed up today to take back their government.”

He remained on the West Terrace for hours, encouraging the crowd and blowing his bullhorn before he finally left after being forced out by police, according to the DOJ. Later, he posted a picture of himself on Instagram in which he referred to Jan. 6 as the beginning of an uprising reminiscent of the Revolutionary War.

Hostetter was arrested by FBI agents in California on June 10, 2021.

During his sentencing hearing, Hostetter again peddled debunked conspiracy theories that the Jan. 6 riots were an “inside job” carried out by Trump’s political enemies. He also praised current GOP Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who has also flirted with that notion in recent appearances, the Associated Press reports.

Hostetter’s sentence of more than 11 years is one of the longest sentences handed out by a judge as part of the U.S. Capitol breach.

Since that day, more than 1,230 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the incident, the DOJ said. That investigation remains ongoing and anyone with tips is asked to contact the FBI online or by calling 1-800-225-5324.

Last month, four of Hostetter’s co-defendants were also convicted by a jury of similar felony charges. (A fifth had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges.) The other men are currently awaiting their sentencing.